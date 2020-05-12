New Minnesota publishing company hopes people will tap into creativity during pandemic

article

A new Minnesota publishing company hopes all this time at home can help people tap into their creativity.

Hadleigh House Publishing didn’t realize it would start just months before the stay-at-home orders, but they are encouraging people to take the time to write while they are at home.

Alisha Perkins, the co-founder of Hadleigh House Publishing, spoke with FOX 9 about what it’s like to start a company during the pandemic.

Perkins also said the company is working to offer virtual book club appearances since book signings are out of the question right now.