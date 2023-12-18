New Minnesota paid sick leave law takes effect in 2024: What you need to know

More than a third of Minnesota's workforce does not currently get any paid sick time, but that's about to change.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, a new statewide earned sick and safe time law takes effect, which will require employers to provide paid sick time to most working Minnesotans.

Who does this help?

Some companies may already have policies that fully or partially meet the new requirements, but supporters said the law will benefit at least 930,000 workers in Minnesota who do not currently get any paid sick time.

"Whether it's a new baby in the family or you wake up with a fever, you shouldn't have to choose between taking care of yourself and the others that you care for and a paycheck," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

What are the changes?

Under the new law, employees will earn one hour of sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked, with a maximum of 48 hours per year, unless the employer agrees to a higher amount. An employee is anyone who works at least 80 hours in a year for an employer in Minnesota but does not include independent contractors. Temporary and part-time employees are covered under the law, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

"It's in effect in 14 other states. It's been in effect in the city of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington and Duluth, and we know that it works," said Nicole Blissenbach, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Employees can use the sick time to care for themselves or sick family members or to seek help for domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking.

State officials said employers are required to notify their staff members about the new sick time policies.

The law is different from Minnesota’s paid family and medical leave program, which goes into effect in 2026 and is more geared toward big life events.

More resources

For more information about the new sick and safe time law, visit the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s website or read the department’s list of frequently asked questions.