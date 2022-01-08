New Minneapolis regulation allows businesses to temporarily expand

article

Beginning Friday Minneapolis businesses will be allowed to expand service to outdoor areas on their own property.



A new emergency regulation allows businesses within the city to add temporary expansions for more socially distanced customer spaces as a result of COVID-19.



According to an announcement from the Minnesota Department of Health businesses can install temporary structures on their property for no fee during the remainder of the city’s public health emergency, plus 45 days to allow for the proper removal of the structures. The structures cannot be placed in a public right of way, such as a sidewalk or in the street.



The decision was made to support Minneapolis restaurants' need to keep moving forward while keeping patrons and employees safe and healthy.



Although fees will be waived, businesses must still contact fire inspection services to obtain a permit.

