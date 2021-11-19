New Hope man found guilty for 2020 deadly hit-and-run in Minneapolis

A New Hope man has been found guilty in a Minneapolis fatal hit-and-run in August 2020, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.

After nine hours of deliberating, a jury found 35-year-old Said Sharif Maye guilty of unintentional second-degree murder for hitting and killing 31-year-old Idris Ali Yussuf with his vehicle on August 24, 2020. He was found not guilty of intentional second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said Maye had gotten upset with them at the bar and as they were leaving, Maye drove his vehicle into Yussef’s car, pinning him against his car around 2:25 a.m. on the 600 block of Franklin Avenue West in Minneapolis.

After hitting the victim, Maye fled the scene. He was arrested four days later by U.S. Customs and Border Control agents in Washington’s Dulles International Airport attempting to board a flight to Turkey on his way to Somalia.

Maye is expected to be sentenced between 120-180 months in prison. It is scheduled for December 10.