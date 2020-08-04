New Brighton police officer pinned in door of stolen car driven into building, suffers broken wrist

A police officer in New Brighton, Minnesota broke their wrist when a motorcycle driver they pulled over assaulted them. Another police officer was injured while chasing the suspect before taking him into custody.

The incident started around 2 p.m. Monday, when an officer working a traffic safety enforcement shift stopped a motorcycle driver in the parking lot of a business at West County Road E and Silver Lake Road for not having a license plate, according to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety.

Police said the driver got off the motorcycle and began to physically fight the officer. The suspect broke free and got into another car in the parking lot.

The officer continued to try to take the suspect into custody, but became pinned in the vehicle door.

The suspect drove the car into the building and back out again, all while the officer was still stuck in the vehicle door. The officer was finally able to break free from the car and the suspect fled in the vehicle.

Additional officers arrived on scene. They pursued the suspect to 37th Avenue Northeast and Hayes Street Northeast, where one of them performed a PIT maneuver and disabled the car.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was arrested after a short pursuit. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after claiming to have ingested narcotics.

Officer learned the car he fled in had been reported stolen from Coon Rapids. They also found a Glock 9mm handgun on the suspect as well as the narcotics he had thrown from the vehicle.

The officer who initially stopped the suspect was treated for a broken wrist at a nearby hospital. Another office sought medical evaluation for an injury suffered during the foot pursuit.

The suspect had two active felony warrants from Hennepin County and two previous felony convictions for burglary and a firearms violation. He will likely face criminal charges in the incident.

