New '3M Verify’ app aims to tackle counterfeit PPE

3M is announcing the launch of a new app meant to verify if a piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) is legitimate or counterfeit.

The "3M Verify" app is meant to validate if a disposable respirator carton is authentic by identifying a barcode.

The company said a genuine result "provides a high degree of certainty" that a 3M disposable respirator is authentic, while an inconclusive result means that the package is either not recognized or a potential counterfeit.

Anyone using the app who gets an inconclusive result will receive assistance through the app contacting 3M directly for further investigation.

The app is available for the following products:

3M™ Health Care Particulate Respirators and Surgical Masks, 1860 & 1860S, N95

3M™ Particulate Respirator 8210, N95 -- excluding the consumer packout version of this product

3M™ Aura™ Particulate Respirator 9330+, FFP3

3M™ Aura™ Particulate Respirator 9332+, FFP3

"If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is," said 3M Personal Safety Division Director Cassie Jacobson. "The 3M Verify app will enable customers to be confident their disposable respirators are genuine and working to keep them safe and protected."

CLICK HERE for options on how to download the app.