Nearly 800 Minnesotans to become U.S. citizens in ceremony Thursday

Immigration
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Thursday, slightly fewer than 800 people will be welcomed as new U.S. Citizens during ceremonies in St. Paul at the River Centre.

It’s a big day for Mark Edmonds, and one that has been 10 years in the making.

Nearly 800 Minnesotans will be naturalized as U.S. Citizens Thursday in a ceremony at River Centre in St. Paul.

"It’s a honor to become American. Not too many people get [the] opportunity," Edmonds explained. "It’s a very exciting thing, I’m honored, I’m genuinely excited to be becoming a citizen tomorrow at 10 o' clock, [I] can’t wait."

Mark is originally from England, and that’s where he met his wife Cora, a Minnesotan studying abroad at the time.

"I think one day she declared after we’d been dating for a few years that we’d be having the kids in America," Edmonds said. "And I said ‘Ooh were having kids, sure, [laughter].’"

The couple came to America 10 years ago, but Thursday will be Mark’s first day as a citizen in the country.

"The advantage of being a citizen gives me the vote, that’s important to me," Edmonds said. "And I could also serve on a jury, that would be interesting."

It’s an accomplishment that he can thank this entire family for making possible.

"I had to learn for the test so that was kind of fun, I did that with my kids," Edmonds said. "My 9-year-old was testing me on the questions, that was a kind of fun time, I think she can probably answer all of the questions too now."