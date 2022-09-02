National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day.
On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
Several blockbuster movies are showing on the big screen this Labor Day weekend including "Top Gun," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "Jaws," "Orphan First Kill," "Elvis" and more.
Here is a list of some theaters in Minnesota participating in the event:
AMC Theatres
- Apple Valley
- Coon Rapids
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Eden Prairie
- Edina
- Inver Grove Heights
- Mounds View
- Roseville
CEC Theatres
- Albert Lea
- Alexandria
- Andover
- Bemidji
- Fergus Falls
- Marshall
- Mountain Iron
- Owatonna
- Winona
Emagine Theatres
- Delano
- Eagan
- East Bethel
- Lakeville
- Monticello
- Plymouth
- Rogers
- Waconia
- White Bear Township
Mann Theatres
- Baxter
- Champlin
- Grand Rapids
- St. Paul
- Hibbing
- Plymouth
Marcus Theatres
- Duluth
- Elk River
- Hastings
- Hermantown
- Oakdale
- Waite Park
- Rochester
- Rosemount
- Shakopee
Other Theaters
- The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbury
- B&B Theaters at Mall of America
- CMX Odyssey IMAX in Burnsville
- Showplace Icon in St. Louis Park
- Riverview Theater in Minneapolis - all tickets will be $2
To find a theater near you participating in $3 movie tickets, visit National Cinema Day's website here.