Expand / Collapse search

National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota

By Katie Wermus
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

BRAINTREE, MA - NOVEMBER 23: Kerri Donaghue, left, and Jack Hennessy, right, relax in all powered recliner seats at AMC Movie Theater in Braintree. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Expand

(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day.

On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday. 

Several blockbuster movies are showing on the big screen this Labor Day weekend including "Top Gun," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "Jaws," "Orphan First Kill," "Elvis" and more.

Here is a list of some theaters in Minnesota participating in the event:

AMC Theatres

  • Apple Valley
  • Coon Rapids
  • Eau Claire, Wisconsin
  • Eden Prairie
  • Edina
  • Inver Grove Heights
  • Mounds View
  • Roseville 

CEC Theatres

  • Albert Lea
  • Alexandria
  • Andover
  • Bemidji
  • Fergus Falls
  • Marshall
  • Mountain Iron
  • Owatonna
  • Winona

Emagine Theatres

  • Delano
  • Eagan
  • East Bethel
  • Lakeville
  • Monticello
  • Plymouth
  • Rogers
  • Waconia
  • White Bear Township

Mann Theatres

  • Baxter
  • Champlin
  • Grand Rapids
  • St. Paul
  • Hibbing
  • Plymouth

Marcus Theatres

  • Duluth
  • Elk River
  • Hastings
  • Hermantown
  • Oakdale
  • Waite Park
  • Rochester 
  • Rosemount
  • Shakopee

Other Theaters

To find a theater near you participating in $3 movie tickets, visit National Cinema Day's website here.