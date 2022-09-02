National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota

article

Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day.

On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.

Several blockbuster movies are showing on the big screen this Labor Day weekend including "Top Gun," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "Jaws," "Orphan First Kill," "Elvis" and more.

Here is a list of some theaters in Minnesota participating in the event:

Apple Valley

Coon Rapids

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Eden Prairie

Edina

Inver Grove Heights

Mounds View

Roseville

Albert Lea

Alexandria

Andover

Bemidji

Fergus Falls

Marshall

Mountain Iron

Owatonna

Winona

Delano

Eagan

East Bethel

Lakeville

Monticello

Plymouth

Rogers

Waconia

White Bear Township

Baxter

Champlin

Grand Rapids

St. Paul

Hibbing

Plymouth

Duluth

Elk River

Hastings

Hermantown

Oakdale

Waite Park

Rochester

Rosemount

Shakopee

Other Theaters

To find a theater near you participating in $3 movie tickets, visit National Cinema Day's website here.