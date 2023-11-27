Natalie Hudson to be sworn in as Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice

Monday at 3 p.m. justice Natalie Hudson will be sworn in as the new chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Hudson has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since 2015 after being appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton. She will be the first person of color to serve as chief justice.

In addition to Hudson being sworn in, Karl Procaccini will also be sworn in as an associate justice. Procaccini will be the first Muslim to sit on the Supreme Court.

Procaccini currently teaches at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and worked with Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on their legal appointments team.