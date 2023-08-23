Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Barron County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Jackson County, Martin County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Meet Minnesota's new Supreme Court chief justice, associate justice

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:20AM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Natalie Hudson appointed MN chief justice

The Minnesota Supreme Court will have a new chief justice, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Justice Natalie Hudson will serve as chief justice starting in October. The move will follow the retirement of current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. Hudson has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since 2015 after being appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton. She will be the first person of color to serve as chief justice.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Supreme Court will have a new chief justice, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. 

Justice Natalie Hudson will serve as chief justice starting in October. The move will follow the retirement of current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. 

"Justice Hudson is one of our state’s most experienced jurists. She has a strong reputation as a leader and consensus builder," Walz said in a release. "I know that she will use her decades of judicial experience and deep understanding of our justice system to lead the Judicial Branch with a steady hand and strong conviction. I am confident that she will advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans."

Natalie Hudson and Karl Procaccini

Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, left, and Associate Justice Karl Procaccini, right.

Hudson has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since 2015 after being appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton. She will be the first person of color to serve as chief justice. 

In addition to the appointment of Justice Hudson, Walz also announced the appointment of Karl Procaccini to associate justice. He will fill Hudson’s seat when takes the chief justice role. 

Procaccini currently teaches at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and worked with Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on their legal appointments team. 