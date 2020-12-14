Myon Burrell to go before Board of Pardons Tuesday

A high-profile Twin Cities murder case that gained national attention during the Democratic Presidential primary race is back in the spotlight this week as Myon Burrell will go before the Board of Pardons Tuesday.

In order to receive forgiveness for a criminal conviction, Burrell will plead his case before the board, which includes the Governor, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Burrell is serving life in prison after a stray bullet hit and killed 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002 when Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the Hennepin County Attorney.

Last week, a national panel of legal experts recommended Burrell’s release, saying there were serious flaws in the police investigation.