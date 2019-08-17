‘My world fell apart': Family mourning after fatal motorcycle crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A Hennepin County family is struggling to fill a large void after a fatal motorcycle crash claimed the life of a father of three young children. The Peterschick family is grieving, trying to piece together what sent an experienced biker flying into a roadside ditch on familiar roadway near his Loretto, Minnesota home.

“I have my days where I break down,” said Kim Peterschick. “I have my days where I think I am gonna make it. Then I have my days where I am a basketcase and I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Nearly a week after the Aug. 9 crash, Kim is emotionally drained. The life she knew is now shattered.

“My world fell apart,” she said. “You don’t think that kind of stuff happens. Not now. Not at 37.”

Last Friday, Kim lost her husband and life partner, Aaron Peterschick, in a fatal motorcycle crash in rural Hennepin County. Aaron texted her at 5:05 p.m. to say he was on his way home. He was killed about 30 minutes later. The couple started dating in high school and had been married almost 15 years and had three kids.

“They don’t have their Dad to get them through,” explained Kim. “My daughter doesn’t have her dad to walk down the aisle.”

Aaron was wearing his helmet and full protective gear on his way home on his motorcycle when something went horribly wrong on a bend of County Road 10 in Corcoran. The road was closed to through traffic at the time because of construction. His Yamaha V-Max 1700 went crashing into a ditch. Aaron was thrown and killed upon impact.

“It’s the saddest thing to deal with when you lose a child,” said Scott Peterschick, Aaron’s dad. “Probably the most devastating thing for us.”

The Peterschicks are now rallying together. Aaron and Kim had minimal life insurance policies and the sudden death has left a widow and single mom lost, facing an uncertain future.

“He paid all the bills,” said Kim. “I had a full-time job, but not enough to cover the mortgage of the house. So now, I have to figure that out."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with their needs.

Kim hopes by sharing her story, she can encourage other young families to plan ahead for the unexpected.

Police told FOX 9, given the circumstances, they suspect excessive speed contributed to the single vehicle crash that was apparently not witnessed by anyone. But, the Peterschicks wonder whether the 37-year old was either run off the highway or took evasive action to avoid something on the roadway given his experience on a bike.