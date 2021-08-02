Murder charges: Missing St. Paul man's body found buried in ex-wife's backyard

A St. Paul, Minnesota woman is accused of killing her ex-husband after his body was found buried in the couple’s backyard over the weekend.

Karina See Her, 40, was charged Monday with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Kou Yang, 50.

Family reported Yang missing to the St. Paul Police Department last week. He had not been seen or heard from since July 3.

On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant at Her's house and discovered Yang’s body buried beneath a shed in her backyard. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner confirmed he died after being shot twice in the back of the head.