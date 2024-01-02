Muddy Paws Cheesecake receives $40K order after seeking help to stay open

The popular Twin Cities bakery Muddy Paws Cheesecake got a big donation from a TV philanthropist, putting them one step closer to raising enough money to keep their doors open.

The St. Louis Park bakery owner, Tami Cabrera, announced the shop would officially be closing its doors on Dec. 27, 2023, after 30 years in business, adding it was "hopefully temporary."

The owner explained on the bakery's website that its mission is to give back to local rescues and the St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP), but after hardship and financial issues, "It’s now our time to ask for help." The owner launched the "Save Muddy Paws Campaign" and requested help raising $200,000 to keep the doors from closing for good.

The campaign was shared on social media, and an X user tagged philanthropist Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC's "The Profit," who answered the call for help.

Lemonis announced on X that he would give the bakery $10,000 and place an order for $40,000 worth of cheesecakes, which would be given out for free in exchange for reviews.

Muddy Paws Cheesecake accepted the offer in addition to joining Lemonis for a mini-episode of "The Fixer" on his Instagram Live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. to answer questions and discuss the bakery and the issues the business has been facing.

"I am looking forward to tonight, learning, responding and making changes to make us stronger," bakery owner Cabrera responded on X.

Muddy Paws Cheesecake posted on its Instagram with information about how to enter to win one of the free cheesecakes.