Muddy Paws Cheesecake seeking donations to keep it from closing for good

article

Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park is closing, but the owner is hoping the public will help save the shop.

In a post on the popular cheesecake store's website, owner Tami Cabrera issued a plea to the public, noting it will be closing "hopefully temporarily."

"Over the past five years, we have had many unfortunate events and significant ingredient/supply increases," Cabrera writes. "While we have a loyal following and are steadily busy, we cannot go on without debt relief."

Cabrera notes Muddy Paws' mission has been to give back to local rescues and the St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP), adding, "It's now our time to ask for help."

Muddy Paws lists various ways to donate on its website here, as well as at its store. There won't be cheesecake, but you can donate, grab fliers to post around town, and sign the Save Muddy Paws guest book. It's also asking people to share the Save Muddy Paws campaign on social media.

The Save Muddy Paws Cheesecake Fund will collect through midnight on Jan. 19, the website states. All donations of $250 or more will get a permanent place on a wall in the lobby. Everyone who donates will get a "I saved Muddy Paws Cheesecake" sticker, while everyone who donates more than $75 will get a T-shirt.

"Thank you for 30 incredible and tasty years," Cabrera wrote. "I will stay hopeful that this isn’t goodbye."

Muddy Paws opened 30 years ago and has served 222 flavors of cheesecake, its website states.