MSP Terminal 2 to pilot booking a security time program

This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and AAA is expecting Memorial Day Travel to be 11 percent greater than last year.

To help alleviate issues at security the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport is allowing passengers to schedule their trip through security at Terminal 2.

This pilot program will allow traveler to book a time to move through security. The Metropolitan Airports Commission says they have partnered with CLEAR Copenhagen Optimization for this program called MSP Reserve Powered by CLEAR.

The program is open and available for reservations starting May 31st.

"The service enhances the travel experience by giving passengers more certainty at one of the busiest congestion points in the airport journey," Scott Skramstad, the MAC’s director of terminal and landside operations said in a release. "Reserving a time to transit through the security checkpoint is simple and free, and we expect it will streamline and expedite the screening process for passengers."

Passengers will be allowed to book appointments as early as a week before a flight. After entering flight and personal information, you will be sent a QR Code that will allow you to enter a separate security line at Terminal 2.