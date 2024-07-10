MSP ranked top airport in 2024 by Travel+Leisure survey

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) has been named the No. 1 airport in the US, according to a new survey list.

The MSP airport saw nearly 35 million passengers in 2023, and was ranked among hundreds of survey participants for categories that included access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design.

The ranking is part of the World’s Best Awards survey for 2024 compiled by Travel+Leisure.



"The best accolades are those that come directly from customers and travelers, so it’s an honor for MSP to be recognized by Travel+Leisure readers for industry excellence," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) in a statement following the announcement. "Our many partners across the airport community are focused on delivering best-in-class service, creating accessible facilities, offering a refreshing mix of shops and restaurants, and — most of all — providing exceptional airport experiences for our travelers."

A total of more than 700,000 votes were cast across over 8,700 properties.

In 2023, MSP was ranked No. 4 in the survey.

MSP is the 19th busiest commercial airport in the US, the second-largest hub for Delta Air Lines, and the hometown base for Sun Country Airlines.