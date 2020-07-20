MSP Airport to require face coverings starting July 27

article

Face coverings will be required at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting Monday, July 27, the Metropolitan Airports Commission announced.

The MAC board approved a resolution that will require face coverings in all public places at the airport, including outdoor locations where people cannot “reliably maintain at least six feet of physical distance from others.”

MAC CEO Brian Ryks says the resolution is in response to health care expert recommendations.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many places around the nation, it is clear that face coverings along with social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing are key to keep ourselves and those around us safer,” he said.

Certain people are exempt from the requirement if they have legitimate health, safety or disability concerns.

The airport says free face coverings will be available at information booths. Hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfectant wipes are also for sale at stores and vending machines throughout the airport.