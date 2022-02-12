Mpls protests gather outside police precinct, block traffic and vandalize buildings

article

On a night with temperatures in the single digits a sizable gathering of protestors descended on a police precinct and intersections of south Minneapolis Friday to call awareness and demand social justice in the wake of the shooting of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police.

Around 9 p.m. a gathering of roughly 50 to 100 protesters marched and were gathered outside the Minneapolis Police Department fifth precinct, a little over 2 miles from the site of the third precinct that burned down during the unrest throughout protests of George Floyd’s death.

Carrying signs and chanting slogans, the protest remained predominantly peaceful as it stopped traffic to then march west down Lake Street to the popular intersection of Lyndale and Lake streets, in the "LynLake" neighborhood.

On Friday evening protestors blocked the popular intersection of Lyndale and Lake streets in the "LynLake" neighborhood of Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Stretching blocks down Lake Street, photos and video from the event show as the protest progressed those in attendance used spray paint to write on surrounding businesses and buildings, using slogans such as "Amir Locke," "Winston Smith" and "Destroy MPD". Bike racks, barricades and other objects could also be seen being thrown into city streets.

Advertisement

Protestors later returned to gather outside the MPD fifth precinct before disbanding.

