Mpls man charged after police chase in stolen truck on I-494

A Minneapolis man has been charged with auto theft, fleeing police, receiving stolen property and felony possession of a firearm in connection to a chase in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 494 over the weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, police say they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot around 5 a.m. Jan. 30 on the 6500 Cecilia Circle in Bloomington. Officers arrived and found Cody Jarosz, 29, who appeared to be passed out in a pickup truck equipped with a front plow. The truck had previously been reported stolen in Brooklyn Park.

When the driver woke up, police say he fled and crashed into squad cars attempting to block the truck. Officers chased the stolen truck eastbound on I-494, reaching speeds of 90-100 mph. Assisting law enforcement agencies deployed stop sticks to disable the truck's tires. A Bloomington police officer then performed a PIT maneuver as the truck exited the highway onto Dodd Rodd, so the truck got stuck in snow.

When officers apprehended Jarosz, they found a .22 caliber Ruger and a spare loaded magazine in the vehicle. The gun Jarosz had appeared to match one stolen in a burglary in Isanti County.

Keys for numerous vehicles, as well as license plates, were also found in the truck when Jarosz was arrested.

