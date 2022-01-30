Man arrested after fleeing police in stolen truck on I-494 in Bloomington

The Bloomington Police Department says a man was arrested Sunday morning after fleeing the police in a stolen truck with speeds up to 100 mph.

Police say they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot around 5 a.m. Sunday on the 6500 Cecilia Circle in Bloomington. Officers arrived and found a man who appeared to be passed out in a pickup truck with a front plow. The truck had been reported stolen in Brooklyn Park, police said.

When the driver woke up, police say he fled and crashed into squad cars on his way out of the parking lot. Officers chased the stolen truck eastbound on Interstate 494, reaching speeds of 90-100 mph. Assisting law enforcement agencies deployed stop sticks to disable the truck's tires. A Bloomington police officer then performed a PIT maneuver as the truck exited the highway onto Dodd Rodd, so the truck got stuck in snow.

Police say the driver held what appeared to be a handgun to his head after the chase ended. Officers negotiated with him until he left the truck and cooperated. The handgun was recovered from inside the truck, police said.

The man is currently in custody, awaiting charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.