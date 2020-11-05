MPD: One dead following dispute in gas station parking lot
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at the Speedway gas station on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South around 3 a.m., where they found a man in grave condition suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.
The victim died a short time later.
Investigators believe the incident started with a dispute and the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The suspect fled the scene and is not currently in custody.