MPD: One dead following dispute in gas station parking lot

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at the Speedway gas station on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South around 3 a.m., where they found a man in grave condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

The victim died a short time later.

Investigators believe the incident started with a dispute and the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The suspect fled the scene and is not currently in custody.