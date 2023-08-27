MPD officer injured during attempted arrest

A Minneapolis police officer was injured Saturday afternoon when a person is a suspected stolen car drove away while fleeing arrest, the Department says.

MPD says their initial investigation shows officers approached a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of 42nd Street East with a man slumped over in the driver’s seat.

Prior to approaching the car officers ran the plate number of the car and discovered it to be stolen.

After announcing their presence and telling the suspect he was under arrest, the suspect drove off while one of the officers still partially inside the car. The officer was dragged a short distance before the suspect rammed into a pillar.

MPD says the suspect then put the car in reverse, nearly hitting the officer again and drove off. Police initiated a pursuit but terminated it after losing sight of the vehicle.

The injured office was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.