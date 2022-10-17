Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting in Uptown

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
South Uptown
Police investigating a fatal shooting near Lagoon and Fremont.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Fremont Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue South. 

Police say they were called to the area around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying inside a business. 

Officer attempted life-saving measures, but the victim passed away at the scene. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. 