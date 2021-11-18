Child, 7, safe after car they were riding in stolen in Minneapolis

A child is safe after police say the car they were riding in was stolen in Minneapolis late Wednesday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the 7-year-old boy was in the car with their mom as she was making food deliveries. When the mom stepped out of the running car to make a delivery, a man got in the car and drove off.

The mom’s cell phone was in the left in the car and Minneapolis police along with University of Minnesota police and the Minnesota State Patrol were able to locate the child and the car.

The car was located near downtown around 12:20 a.m. Police took the suspect, a 27-year-old man, into custody without incident. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for probable cause and auto theft.

Medics checked the child on scene. He was unharmed and was reunited with his mother.