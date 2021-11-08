Motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in crash with semi-truck outside Carver, Minn.

article

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist injured Monday morning outside Carver, Minnesota.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 11 and Highway 212.

Officials say a motorcyclist and semi-truck collided and, luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The driver of the motorcycle, who suffered minor injuries, left on their own.

Authorities used the opportunity to remind motorcyclists to always wear a helmet.