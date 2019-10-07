Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Ham Lake, Minn.

A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a pickup truck Monday in Ham Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:36 p.m., officials responded to a report of a crash on Lexington Avenue at Bunker Lake Blvd. NE in Ham Lake.

Authorities said the pickup truck was attempting a left turn from northbound Lexington onto Bunker Lake Blvd. The motorcyclist was going south on Lexington through the intersection when he was struck by the pickup truck. The motorcyclist died at the scene. He has been identified as a 67-year-old man from Minneapolis.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 44-year-old man from Ham Lake.

The crash remains under investigation. The southbound lane of Lexington Ave. from 149th Ave. will be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.