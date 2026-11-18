The Brief Shanna Lee Hofacker, 39 of Hampton, is accused of mistreating horses and animal neglect at her Dakota County horse stable. According to the charges, nine horses were seized from Reanna Stables on April 29, 2026, after boarders reported weight loss, missing hay and water and dirty stalls at the stable. Hofacker responded, telling investigators she believed one of the complaints came from a boarder who was behind on payments



A 39-year-old Hampton woman is accused of mistreating animals and failing to properly care for at least nine horses kept at her stable, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Reanna Stables owner charged

What we know:

Shanna Lee Hofacker was charged in Dakota County Court with two felony counts, accusing her of seriously harming horses named Montana and Guarantee. The charges include four misdemeanor counts tied to food, water, stall space and hoof care on April 14, 2026.

The backstory:

The complaint states the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office got a report on April 14 about neglected horses at a stable in Hampton Township. A witness said horses at Reanna Stables had lost significant weight, and were found several times without hay or water.

The complaint states that the witness began boarding five horses there in November 2025, and later hired people to feed and clean those horses every day. They also shared photos, names of other boarders and a contract saying the stable was responsible for reasonable facilities, proper feed, clean water and shelter.

The complaint states another had boarded a horse there for about 4.5 years and reported underweight horses, missing food and water, weak fencing and strong urine and feces smells in the barn. A third witness later told investigators that Hofacker’s horses had sores and lice, were fed and watered inconsistently and were rarely let out to pasture.

Timeline:

The complaint states one witness told investigators on April 21, 2026, that he confronted Hofacker in fall 2024 after his horse was not being fed. He said Hofacker blamed an employee, promised it would not happen again and later dismissed more concerns he raised about the horses and the stable.

The complaint states on Apr. 23, 2026, another witness told investigators Hofacker acted hostile and had left bottles of alcohol in the barn. On Apr. 29, 2026, deputies, an Animal Humane Society agent and an equine veterinarian carried out a search warrant at the property.

Veterinarian findings from seized horses

Why you should care:

The complaint states nine horses were seized after a veterinarian examined them at the property on April 29, 2026. Five belonged to Hofacker, and four belonged to boarders who had trusted the stable with their care.

By the numbers:

The complaint says horses are rated on a body condition scale of 1 to 9, with 5 to 6 considered ideal. Scores below 3 are considered unhealthy and need veterinary and nutritional help, while scores of 1 to 2 mean a horse faces a high risk of death if untreated.

The complaint states the veterinarian was especially concerned about horses named Montana, Guarantee and Belle.

Montana had a score of 1.5 with lice, patchy hair loss, itchy skin, a cut on her jaw, painful dental overgrowths and no hay, while Guarantee scored 2 with overgrown hooves and only a small amount of hay. Belle scored 2.5 and was in a paddock with old hay and a water trough another boarder had recently filled, the complaint said.

The complaint states every seized horse had poor hoof condition.

Shanna Hofacker responds

The other side:

The complaint states Hofacker told an investigator on April 29, 2026, that she owned the stable and believed the complaint came from a boarder who was behind on payments. She said she owned five horses in the barn, cleaned stalls daily and fed the horses three to four times a day.

The complaint states Hofacker also said she had not taken her horses to a veterinarian for some time because she believed they were healthy. She said a farmer had checked on two of her horses earlier in April, and a veterinarian had recently seen another horse she was caring for because it had lice.