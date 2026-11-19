The Brief Offering a first update since having surgery on his knee, Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards says he still has "no clue" about a timeline for a return, though he is "thirsty to get back." During the Q&A with the media on Thursday, Ant also noted that he had been sending teammates scouting reports in his absence from the court. The Wolves are currently 8-2 over their last 10 games as they look to face the defending NBA Champions – and former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns – on Thursday night at Target Center.



Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards said he still has "no clue" about a return date from surgery on his knee, while noting he is "thirsty to get back" and sending teammates scouting reports until he can, according to an update offered prior to the team taking on the New York Knicks at home.

Anthony Edwards talks injury

What we know:

Answering questions from the media on Thursday, Edwards said that the decision to undergo surgery was frustrating, but that once it was made, he has attacked it like any other in his life as an athlete.

"It was something that needed to be done in order to play without pain the next couple of years," Edwards said, noting that the injury had been "bothering him really bad" in the games prior to the decision.

In his absence from the court, Edwards says he has been pleased with how the team has collectively played, and sending them scouting reports prior to games.

"We’re winning, so I’m able to stay happy … They’re playing great team ball right now," Edwards said. "[I'm] thirsty to get back. I'm in their ear telling them what I’m seeing. I can’t compete, so I might as well send them what I’m thinking every game."

Edwards teammates have said a current group chat provides them with the "long scouting reports" before every tip-off.

Ant sidelined with injury

The backstory:

News broke in late-October that Ant would need work on his right knee to return to fully healthy while playing.

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly clarified he would undergo an arthroscopic procedure after imaging showed an issue, saying the team’s only concern was his long-term health and that the issue was not related to a meniscus.

Connelly noted that the team monitored his health over the summer, but things changed following a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"The most recent imaging, we've had a bunch of imaging since this summer, and it changed as of yesterday … We're just concerned about his long-term health," Connelly told media. "We want to make sure we put him in his best position to be the best version he's gonna be for a long time."

A timeline for his return had yet to be determined by team officials, despite multiple conflicting reports from other media outlets.

"With Anthony, all he wants to do is compete, so he's doing his kicking and screaming, but we're pretty confident that he'll get out there when he's right," Connelly said. "We don't know when it's gonna be, but we don't think it's going to be something that's going to cost the season."

The team later provided an update that the procedure had been deemed successful.

Big picture view:

If Edwards misses two months, he will not be eligible for NBA postseason awards, and is not likely to be eligible for a supermax contract extension.

The domino effect of which could later play a factor in the Wolves' chances of re-signing him.

What's next:

Meanwhile, the Wolves currently look like they’ve barely missed their superstar, going 11-4 to start the 2026–27 NBA season. The start is tied for the best team record to start a season in franchise history.

They’re also currently on a two-game winning streak, and 8-2 over their last 10 games, as they look to face the defending NBA Champions – and former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns – on Thursday night at Target Center.