Motorcyclist killed after collision in Morrison County

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Belle Prairie on Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 43-year-old man driving a motorcycle was heading northbound on Jewel Road approaching 213th Street, while a 41-year-old man driving a pickup truck was heading eastbound on 213th Street.

The two then collided at the intersection of Jewel Road and 213th Street, authorities said.

The man driving the motorcycle was killed in the crash, while the driver of the pickup was not injured, according to law enforcement.