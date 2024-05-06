Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed after collision in Morrison County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 6, 2024 2:00pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

Generic photo of police lights.  (FOX 9)

BELLE PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Belle Prairie on Sunday night. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 43-year-old man driving a motorcycle was heading northbound on Jewel Road approaching 213th Street, while a 41-year-old man driving a pickup truck was heading eastbound on 213th Street. 

The two then collided at the intersection of Jewel Road and 213th Street, authorities said. 

The man driving the motorcycle was killed in the crash, while the driver of the pickup was not injured, according to law enforcement. 