Motorcyclist injured, passenger killed in collision with a deer in Dakota county

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office say a woman died when the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger when they hit a deer around 7:06 p.m. near Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township.

First responders arrived and took the man to the hospital where is he being treated for serious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.