Motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with deer in Bethel, Minnesota

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a deer in Bethel, Minnesota early Monday morning.

At 12:43 a.m., deputies, police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a person lying in the middle of the road on the 24200 block of University Avenue Northeast, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it appears a 41-year-old man from Isanti driving a Harley Davison motorcycle was traveling north on University Avenue Northeast when he hit a deer in the road.

The motorcyclist was conscious when first responders arrived. The airlifted him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.