Motorcyclist going 100+ mph ejected, declared dead after fleeing in I-694 crash

A motorcyclist believed to be driving more than 100 miles per hour on I-694 was ejected during a crash and died from his injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a state trooper observed a Harley-Davidson traveling 107 mph and attempted to make a traffic stop northbound on I-94.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, a 31-year-old from South St. Paul, failed to stop for the trooper's emergency lights and sirens, instead fleeing from the trooper.

He then attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94, crossed traffic and was struck by an eastbound traveling Mazda CX-5 when he was ejected. He later died as a result of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.