Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

Officials in Barron County said a man was killed after hitting a deer with his motorcycle on Wednesday night.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash at 8:22 p.m. on 18th Street near 8th Avenue, about 40 miles east of St. Croix Fall, Wisconsin.

Upon arrival, the 44-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The initial investigation shows the man was driving his motorcycle on 18th Street when he encountered the deer, authorities said.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Barron and Chetek Police Departments, Chetek Ambulance, Chetek Fire, Barron County First Responders and Mayo Helicopter responded to the scene.

The sheriff's department did not release the victim's name.