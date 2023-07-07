Motorcycle crash in Duluth leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead and another critically injured Thursday evening in Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on the 7400 block of Rice Lake Road when a motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman passenger sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.

Authorities did not say what led to the crash, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the collision.