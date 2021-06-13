Mothers march in St. Paul Sunday demanding end to gun violence

In St. Paul on Sunday, mothers who’ve lost children to gun violence marched, calling for an end to the shootings.

"Today marks a year. I’m heavy, I’m broke, but not broken," organizer LaTanya Black said. It’s been one year since LaTanya’s daughter Nia was shot and killed.

"My baby died in the street, on the concrete; I wasn’t there to comfort her, I wasn’t there to protect her as a mother," LaTanya said.

Nia -- a 23-year-old makeup artist in the Twin Cities -- died after a fight broke out outside of St. Paul’s Lamplighter Lounge. Now her mother LaTanya is doing everything she can to prevent more families from feeling the loss she feels.

"Let’s speak loud, let’s speak up, and say their name: Nia Black!" LaTonya chanted. "All the way to heaven, I love you, I love you."

About two months after Nia’s death, 35-year-old James Jones Fields was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting. However, some of the other mothers at Sunday’s march have yet to get justice.

Lead by LaTanya, Mother’s Against Community Gun Violence is marching on a path towards justice, peace and healing. They want to make a statement to the community that enough is enough.

"This is not a group that any of these mothers want to be a part of, and they shouldn’t have to be," a speaker said to the crowd.

The march ended where LaTanya Black’s nightmare began, the spot where her daughter Nia’s life was taken.

"We miss them, and we love them, and we’re fighting to keep the streets safe for future generations to come," the speaker added.

Community members say marches are one of the best ways they can fight against gun violence, because they believe it will take the community to end the gun violence.