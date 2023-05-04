Mother's Day in Minnesota: Brunches and activities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate your Mother's Day with a delicious brunch or local event.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Mother's Day brunches in the Twin Cities
Axebridge Wine Company:
- 411 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis
- May 14, multiple times starting at 10 a.m.
- $15-$45 per person
Ticket price includes a brunch spread, featuring a carving station, and live music! Bottomless mimosas, watermelon mimosas, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
The Capital Grille:
- 801 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
- May 14
- Reserve tables here
This brunch offers the full dinner menu as well as seared scallops with bacon and asparagus, filet mignon with roasted potatoes and asparagus, and a chocolate lava cake for dessert. Brunch specials available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Copper Hen:
- 2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
- May 14
- $54.95 per adult
This brunch is an all-you-can-eat event! Several staples will be available including fried chicken, French toast, and eggs benedict.
Fhima Minneapolis:
- 40 South 7th St., Minneapolis
- May 14
- $75 per adult, $28 per child under 12
This brunch offers mimosas, carved prime rib, lobster eggs benedict, and more.
Lake Elmo Inn:
- 3442 Lake Elmo Ave. N, Lake Elmo
- May 13 and May 14
- $48 per adult, $24 per child
This brunch kicks off with complimentary champagne and cinnamon rolls. Enjoy prime rib, lamb chops, or chicken bruschetta for your main course.
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum:
- 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska
- May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Included with daily admission
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is offering a special brunch with every daily admission ticket bought on May 14. After brunch, you can wander through the Arb and enjoy the spring blooms!
Tavern Grill:
- Various locations
- May 14
- $22 per adult, $12 per child under 12
Head to this brunch for a pancake bar, a build your own omelet station, and more.
Tilia:
- 2726 W 43rd St., Minneapolis
- May 14
- $40 per adult, $12 per child
The traditional brunch menu will be swapped out for a prix-fixe brunch that includes seasonal options. Tilia will be offering a special menu for children as well.
Mother's Day events in Minnesota
- Como Zoo, St. Paul
- May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission by donation
Instead of buying flowers for Mom, make memories at the Como Zoo and Conservatory! Mother’s Day weekend marks the return of the Minnesota Bonsai Society Show, a celebration of elegantly trained trees arranged throughout the Visitor Center.
Comedy Jam:
- Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis
- May 13 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets starting at $89
This comedy event features Corey Holcomb, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts, Donnell Rawlings, Mojo Brookzz, and Prince T Dubb.
Farm Babies at the Minnesota Zoo:
- 13000 Zoo Boulevard, Apple Valley
- May 14
- $19.95 per adult
Celebrate some four-legged moms over at the Minnesota Zoo. There are baby goats, lambs, llama, cows, chickens and pigs. Farm Babies is included with zoo admission.
Petting Zoo:
- 10,000 Great Plains Blvd., Chaska
- May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Free admission
Stop by the Mustard Seed to see the animals from Hasse Farms Family Petting Zoo, order up some food from Adventure Bowls Food Truck for a healthy snack.
Tea and Cookies:
- Little Roos MN, Chaska
- May 13
- Free admission
Enjoy some Crumbl Cookie and beverages while you get a family portrait with Card My Yard Shakopee.