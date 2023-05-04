Mother's Day in Minnesota: Brunches and activities

article

Celebrate your Mother's Day with a delicious brunch or local event.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Mother's Day brunches in the Twin Cities

Axebridge Wine Company:

411 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis

May 14, multiple times starting at 10 a.m.

$15-$45 per person

Ticket price includes a brunch spread, featuring a carving station, and live music! Bottomless mimosas, watermelon mimosas, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The Capital Grille:

801 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

May 14

Reserve tables here

This brunch offers the full dinner menu as well as seared scallops with bacon and asparagus, filet mignon with roasted potatoes and asparagus, and a chocolate lava cake for dessert. Brunch specials available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Copper Hen:

2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

May 14

$54.95 per adult

This brunch is an all-you-can-eat event! Several staples will be available including fried chicken, French toast, and eggs benedict.

Fhima Minneapolis:

40 South 7th St., Minneapolis

May 14

$75 per adult, $28 per child under 12

This brunch offers mimosas, carved prime rib, lobster eggs benedict, and more.

Lake Elmo Inn:

3442 Lake Elmo Ave. N, Lake Elmo

May 13 and May 14

$48 per adult, $24 per child

This brunch kicks off with complimentary champagne and cinnamon rolls. Enjoy prime rib, lamb chops, or chicken bruschetta for your main course.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum:

3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Included with daily admission

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is offering a special brunch with every daily admission ticket bought on May 14. After brunch, you can wander through the Arb and enjoy the spring blooms!

Tavern Grill:

Various locations

May 14

$22 per adult, $12 per child under 12

Head to this brunch for a pancake bar, a build your own omelet station, and more.

Tilia:

2726 W 43rd St., Minneapolis

May 14

$40 per adult, $12 per child

The traditional brunch menu will be swapped out for a prix-fixe brunch that includes seasonal options. Tilia will be offering a special menu for children as well.

Mother's Day events in Minnesota

Bonsai Show:

Como Zoo, St. Paul

May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission by donation

Instead of buying flowers for Mom, make memories at the Como Zoo and Conservatory! Mother’s Day weekend marks the return of the Minnesota Bonsai Society Show, a celebration of elegantly trained trees arranged throughout the Visitor Center.

Comedy Jam:

Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis

May 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $89

This comedy event features Corey Holcomb, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts, Donnell Rawlings, Mojo Brookzz, and Prince T Dubb.

Farm Babies at the Minnesota Zoo:

13000 Zoo Boulevard, Apple Valley

May 14

$19.95 per adult

Celebrate some four-legged moms over at the Minnesota Zoo. There are baby goats, lambs, llama, cows, chickens and pigs. Farm Babies is included with zoo admission.

Petting Zoo:

10,000 Great Plains Blvd., Chaska

May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

Stop by the Mustard Seed to see the animals from Hasse Farms Family Petting Zoo, order up some food from Adventure Bowls Food Truck for a healthy snack.

Tea and Cookies:

Little Roos MN, Chaska

May 13

Free admission

Enjoy some Crumbl Cookie and beverages while you get a family portrait with Card My Yard Shakopee.