Travelers at MSP Airport navigate winter weather on Wednesday

Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Travelers at MSP Airport navigate winter weather on Wednesday

By
Published 
Updated 6:46PM
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9

Travelers re-arrange trips on Wednesday to get ahead of winterstorm

Despite the winter weather on Wednesday, operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were in full gear as crews worked to mitigate the weather.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were in full gear on Wednesday as crews and travelers braced for the winter weather.

The winterstorm, which has impacted areas across the Midwest and beyond, had some travelers re-working their plans to get out earlier. Flyer Tara Patel and her little ones had quite the adventure on Wednesday. It started with a big delay at their home airport in Madison, Wisconsin which put their connection in jeopardy.

Some quick thinking and a little luck with seats still available on a Delta flight from MSP to Fort Lauderdale. The Patels jumped in the car and drove north, straight through the snow.

"So we just bought all new tickets because we had to get there. So that's what we're doing," said Patel.

The Patels definitely not alone in juggling Christmas week travels with a good old-fashion winter storm bearing down on the region. The goal was to get out just as soon as possible given the weather uncertainty ahead.

Workers de-ice an airplane on Wednesday at MSP Airport. (FOX 9)

"We were supposed to be flying out later tonight and we were able to get on an earlier flight," said Deb Kersten, who was flying to Florida for Christmas.

Earlier in the day, MSP was packed with holiday flyers. "I had a 1:30 flight this afternoon, but figured I’d get out this morning," one flyer said. "Every single hour counts trying to get home."

Despite the crush, all-in-all, airport officials reported a strong day of operations, with crews deicing out on the airfield where crews kept runways cleared. Meanwhile, inside, minimal delays and cancelations were posted up on the boards.

Doctors even discharged Mayo Cancer patient Brian Wilson a day early following surgery, so he could get ahead of Mother Nature, and home to southwest Virginia.

"Just blessed to be here and blessed to be out of surgery," Wilson said. "And it’s all good."
 