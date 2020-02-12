More than 500 cars stolen in Minneapolis so far this year

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is advising drivers to hang on to their keys as the amount of car thefts in the city has risen to more than 500.

In the first 20 days of the year, police reported there was an average of 13 cars being stolen per day. In February that average rose to about 17 cars stolen per day. As of Tuesday, a total of 532 vehicles have been stolen so far this year.

According to police, the majority of the thefts were "preventable" because the owner left the keys in the ignition with the vehicle unattended.

Police are taking part in a billboard campaign with Clear Channel Outdoors to remind people "You Hold the Key to Preventing Auto Theft"