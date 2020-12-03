Expand / Collapse search

234 residents heard by Minneapolis City Council amid MPD budget fight

(FOX 9) - More than 400 speakers signed up to speak at a Minneapolis City Council public hearing about the proposed city budget with a special emphasis on police department funding proposals.

Ultimately, just over half of those speakers, or 234 people, had their voices heard in the hours-long hearing that ended after midnight Thursday morning.

Social justice groups propose larger changes to Minneapolis police budget

While discussion&nbsp;continues in public hearings over the proposed nearly $8 million cut to the Minneapolis Police Department budget, some social justice groups and businesses are voicing support for a different proposal that calls for a much larger redirection of funds.

According to a log of callers released Thursday by the Minneapolis City Clerk, 100 speakers talked in support of the "People’s Budget," a proposal crafted by several social justice organizations to move funds from the police budget to more community-based programs. It would decrease the police budget by more than $84 million.

In addition, 80 speakers expressed support for the Police Department’s and the Mayor’s budget proposal that would keep police staffing levels the same.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo discuss MPD staffing levels

In a Monday news conference, the Mayor and Police Chief announced opposition to a City Council budget proposal that would reduce the number of officers on the force.

55 speakers voiced support for the “Safety for All” proposal from a group of councilmembers that would make a nearly $8 million cut to the Minneapolis Police Department budget. The Mayor said the councilmembers’ proposal would be “untenable” considering a noticeable increase in violent crime city-wide.

The council is scheduled to vote on the mayor’s budget next Wednesday.