More than $200,000 in grants given to St. Paul businesses, nonprofits impacted by unrest

More than $200,000 in grants has been allocated to St. Paul businesses and nonprofits that were impacted by the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were damaged by vandalism, fire, or looting in the days after Floyd's death. St. Paul's Midway neighborhood was hit especially hard.

The money was granted through the We Love St. Paul & We Love the Midway Fund. In this first round of grantees, $208,500 was distributed. The following 16 businesses and nonprofits received amounts ranging from $1,000 to $50,000:

Adam's Market

Asian Language Services

Ax-Man

Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine

Great Health Nutrition

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest

Little Asia Café

Midway Grocery & Deli

Milligan Studio

MN Ice

Phenom Global

Sweet Corner

St. Paul Clinic

Sunshine Hair Braiding Salon

Tu Nails

Vig Guitars

Over the last two months, the We Love St. Paul & We Love the Midway Fund has received more than $750,000 in contributions from dozens of companies and hundreds of people. So far, there have been 44 grant applications. Grants will be made bi-monthly through the fall.

The Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation, Midway Chamber of Commerce and the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance are leading the distribution of the funds.