Moondance Jam lineup change announced due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By
Published  July 2, 2024 11:48am CDT
Entertainment
FOX 9
article

Moondance Jam 33 was initially set to feature headliners Kansas, Journey's lead singer Steve Augeri and Creed – as well as other classic rock acts Blue Oyster Cult, Foghat and The Sweet. (Supplied)

WALKER, Minn. (FOX 9) - An annual rock and roll music festival dating back to the 1990s in northern Minnesota has announced major changes to its lineup – less than a month before ticket holders were set to attend the weekend camping event.

Scheduled for July 18-20 in Walker, Minnesota, billed as the "rock and Roll event of the summer," Moondance Jam was initially set to feature headliners Kansas, Journey's lead singer Steve Augeri and Creed – as well as other classic rock acts Blue Oyster Cult, Foghat and The Sweet.

However, citing the "present economic climate" the festival says it will make changes to its lineup, and will now highlight only regional acts "who always put on a great show for our Jammers."

"For over 30 years, Moondance Jam has been a beloved tradition… providing a platform for outstanding music performances in a beautiful setting," an announcement by Moondance Jam founders Moondance Events says. "However, despite our best efforts, we have not met the necessary financial thresholds to produce a festival with national touring attractions this year. In light of these financial hurdles, we cannot proceed with any national touring lineup."

According to the announcement, the festival will be renamed "Camp Moondance" and will now feature local bands Johnny O'Neil, Mallrats and Aortic Fire, as well as, cover bands The Band That Fell to Earth: A Tribute to David Bowie and the Beatles tribute band A Hard Days Night.

Confounding festival goers even further, producers say, despite the late notice, refunds will not be offered.

Instead, all purchased tickets will be honored, with people being offered an additional four tickets at the gates. Purchasers can also exchange tickets for either Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos tickets (held on Aug. 9) or Moondance Harvest Moon Festival (Sept. 21). Camping passes will also roll into next year’s event.

Social media comments on its Facebook page have been turned off for the announcement.

FOX 9 has reached out to Moondance Events for comment on the status of refunds, and what future plans for the festival are.