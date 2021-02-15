Moment of silence at 11 a.m. Tuesday to honor Buffalo Allina clinic shooting victims

Allina Health is inviting people across Minnesota to show their solidarity with the victims of last week’s deadly attack at the Buffalo Crossroads clinic by participating in a day of observation Tuesday, which marks one week since the attack took place.

On Feb. 9, a man walked into the Buffalo Crossroads clinic and opened fire, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and injuring four other health care workers. The shooter, identified as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich, has since been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

"The senseless and tragic violence that took place on February 9, 2021 at the Allina health Clinic-Buffalo Crossroads left us heartbroken and we continue to be deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support," Allina said in a statement on Monday. "Allina Health is a family. Buffalo is a family. Healthcare is a family."

(Allina Health / FOX 9)

On Tuesday, Allina is inviting fellow Minnesotans, including Allina employees, patients and health care colleagues, to share their solidarity and support for the victims, their families and the Buffalo community in the following ways:

Take a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Wear purple, the color of the Buffalo community

Display purple lights

Post provided image on social media

Update social media profile image frame (find the Allina Health Facebook Frame here

Post on social media using hashtags: #BuffaloStrong, #AllinaStrong #HealthCareStrong

The Buffalo Crossroads clinic, Allianz Field in St. Paul and other landmarks throughout Minnesota will also be lit purple to show support for the Buffalo community, Allina says.