'1 in 133,000' occurrence: Mom, dad, newborn daughter all share same birthday

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
13
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

'1 in 133,000' occurrence: Mom, dad, newborn daughter all share same birthday

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 10:31AM
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team
huntsville hosp photo article

Dylan, Cassidy, and Lennon Scott are pictured in a photo provided by the hospital. All three shared the same December 18th birthday. (Credit: Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - December 18 will be an extra-special day in the Scott household, as all three members of the family now share a birthday. 

Cassidy and Dylan Scott recently welcomed their firstborn child, Lennon, on Sunday at the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in Huntsville, Alabama, according to a Facebook post by hospital staff

But the timing made their daughter’s arrival all the more memorable. 

"This is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday," the hospital wrote. "That's right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that's one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born."

Lennon was born at 12:30 a.m., right as the calendar switched over to Dec. 18, and "just in time for the celebration," the hospital said. 

"Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday," the hospital added in the post. 

The post is filled with congratulatory comments from others.

"This is my grandmother's birthday, too! She lived a long and happy. Wishing the same for all of you," one person wrote. 

"I couldn’t imagine the excitement for their birthday celebrations coming up. So sweet & special," another added.

Other newborn arrivals with notable birthdates have made headlines, including a "miracle" baby girl born at 2:22 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 2/22/22 at a hospital in North Carolina. 

Parents of baby born on 2/22/22 share birth story

Baby Judah Grace was born to Aberli and Hank Spear at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, 2/22/22. But that’s not the only reason she was a "miracle."

In 2019, a couple in Tennessee welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 11 — a day that often carries sadness with it for many Americans. But this baby’s arrival on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. and weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces left her parents overjoyed and stunned by all the matching numbers. 

Not one to miss a marketing opportunity, 7-Eleven gifted $7,111 in 2019 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who similarly weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.