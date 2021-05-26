MnDOT launches Statewide Pedestrian System Plan to improve walking access

The Minnesota Department of Transportation released its first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan Wednesday aimed at improving walking access along highways.

According to a release from MnDOT, the plan offers policy direction, identifies investment needs and provides technical guidance to improve the state transportation system for people who walk.

Officials said the plan has been in the works since February 2019 and included two public engagement efforts that reached 2,700 people statewide. MnDOT also installed seven pedestrian safety demonstrations projects across Minnesota to show certain safety measures in action, receiving feedback along the way.

During the engagement efforts, officials learned that residents are looking for more time to cross in a crosswalk, greater curb extensions, and more pedestrian refuge islands. Residents also advocated for more sidewalks, street designs that encourage drivers to stop for people walking, and improved winter maintenance.

For more information on the plan, visit the MnDOT Statewide Pedestrian System Plan website.