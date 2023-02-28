MnDOT awards 23 communities Safe Routes to School grants
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced local communities around the state who will receive funds from the 2023 Safe Routes to School Program.
The $725,000 in grants was awarded to 23 communities on Tuesday to help make it safer and easier for students to walk and bike to school. The grants are distributed in two categories, boosting existing local programs and planning assistance, which helps communities convene a team to understand issues and find a solution.
"Children have more opportunities to walk, bike and roll to schools because of the Safe Routes to School program," said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner. "Thanks to this funding, students across the state can learn how to do these lifelong, foundational activities in a safer setting."
The following are 2023 award recipients by category:
Planning assistance
- Oak Ridge Elementary, Eagan
- City of Chaska
- Great Oaks Academy, Farmington
- Warroad Community Development, Warroad
- City of Plainview
- Anoka Hennepin School District, Dayton
- Circle of Life Academy, White Earth
- Highland Elementary School - Crookston
- Voyageurs Expeditionary School, Bemidji
- Osakis Public School, District 213, Osakis
- Alexandria Public Schools - District 206, Alexandria
- Mesabi East School District, Aurora
- Saint Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO), St. Cloud
Boosting
- Rothsay School District
- Dakota County Public Health
- Minneapolis Public Schools
- Safe Kids Grand Forks
- Richfield Public Schools ISD#280
- Brooklyn Center Community Schools
- Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS)
- City of La Crescent
- City of Fergus Falls
- Congdon Park Elementary School, Duluth
Since 2005, MnDOT has awarded more than $60 million in federal and state funds to communities to support Safe Routes to School. The majority of the funding was awarded for infrastructure projects with the remaining allocated for programs that promote walkable and bikeable communities.
To learn more about Safe Routes to School visit www.mndot.gov/saferoutes.