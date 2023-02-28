MnDOT awards 23 communities Safe Routes to School grants

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced local communities around the state who will receive funds from the 2023 Safe Routes to School Program.

The $725,000 in grants was awarded to 23 communities on Tuesday to help make it safer and easier for students to walk and bike to school. The grants are distributed in two categories, boosting existing local programs and planning assistance, which helps communities convene a team to understand issues and find a solution.

"Children have more opportunities to walk, bike and roll to schools because of the Safe Routes to School program," said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner. "Thanks to this funding, students across the state can learn how to do these lifelong, foundational activities in a safer setting."

The following are 2023 award recipients by category:

Planning assistance

Oak Ridge Elementary, Eagan

City of Chaska

Great Oaks Academy, Farmington

Warroad Community Development, Warroad

City of Plainview

Anoka Hennepin School District, Dayton

Circle of Life Academy, White Earth

Highland Elementary School - Crookston

Voyageurs Expeditionary School, Bemidji

Osakis Public School, District 213, Osakis

Alexandria Public Schools - District 206, Alexandria

Mesabi East School District, Aurora

Saint Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO), St. Cloud

Boosting

Rothsay School District

Dakota County Public Health

Minneapolis Public Schools

Safe Kids Grand Forks

Richfield Public Schools ISD#280

Brooklyn Center Community Schools

Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS)

City of La Crescent

City of Fergus Falls

Congdon Park Elementary School, Duluth

Since 2005, MnDOT has awarded more than $60 million in federal and state funds to communities to support Safe Routes to School. The majority of the funding was awarded for infrastructure projects with the remaining allocated for programs that promote walkable and bikeable communities.