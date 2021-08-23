Your Take: Experts discuss how to support students' mental health
Mental health professionals discuss the challenges kids will face and how adults can support them during the school year.
Minnesota teachers share excitement, concerns about heading back to school
FOX 9 sat down with some local teachers to talk about what they’re looking forward to this school year, as well as concerns about COVID-19.
List: Mask policies for Minnesota school districts
Many Minnesota school districts are instituting mask mandates for the upcoming school year as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads. While some are requiring students and staff to wear masks, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, others are recommending it or making it optional.
Minnesota student test scores drop in 2021, state launches learning recovery program
State leaders are launching a student learning recovery system after 2021's state assessment results showed a decline in the number of students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards across all subjects.
FOX 9's Back to School: 2021 series kicks off
FOX 9 is going Back to School in its new series to explore how schools are planning to face the unexpected amid the ongoing pandemic.
Minneapolis Public Schools asks parents to drive kids to school amid bus driver shortage
Minneapolis Public Schools is encouraging families who are able to transport students to school on their own as the school district faces a shortage of bus drivers.