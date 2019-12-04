Minnesota sues Juul for deceptive and unlawful trade practices, false advertising

article

Minnesota is suing Juul Labs, the nation’s biggest producer of vaping products, for deceiving consumers and harming the state’s youth.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with Gov. Tim Walz, announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The lawsuit accuses Juul of “deceptive trade practices,” false advertising and violating consumer protection laws in Minnesota.

Ellison said the company has “deceived and mislead Minnesota consumers of all ages, created a public nuisance and most of all, harmed our young people.” He said Juul manufactures products with higher, more potent levels of nicotine, but represents to consumers that its products are a safe alternative to cigarettes.

Minnesota is seeking an unnamed amount of damages from Juul as well as dramatic changes in its marketing and sales practices.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the governor went on a three-day listening tour back in October, talking to teenagers about the rise in youth vaping.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one in four 11th graders now use e-cigarettes and the number of eighth graders vaping has nearly doubled between 2016 and 2019.

Nationwide, at least 42 people have died from vaping-related illness, including here in Minnesota.

Minnesota joins at least three other states--New York, California and North Carolina--in suing Juul Labs.