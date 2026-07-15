Minnesota weather: Heat wave, air quality alerts continue Wednesday

The Brief The heat wave continues Wednesday as Minnesota faces another day of hot temperatures in the 90s. Wildfire smoke is causing air quality alerts, including a code red for the Twin Cities metro through Friday. The heat wave and smoky conditions are expected to continue into Thursday and Friday.



Another hot day is ahead Wednesday as the heat wave continues and wildfire smoke affects air quality across parts of Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

An abundance of sunshine and light winds make for another hot, hazy Wednesday afternoon.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach around 94 degrees, with heat index values climbing into the upper 90s. An extreme heat warning and heat advisory remain in effect for parts of Minnesota through 9 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday night stays warm, stuffy, and hazy, with overnight lows only falling into the mid to upper 70s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 9

Air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke impact:

Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and Canada is expected to continue affecting air quality across parts of the state.

READ MORE: Air quality alert for wildfire smoke across Minnesota, Wisconsin

The Twin Cities metro remains under a code red air quality alert through Friday, meaning the air is considered unhealthy for everyone. Far northeastern Minnesota is experiencing hazardous air quality, while areas from Hinckley to Hibbing remain under very unhealthy conditions.

Smoke could become more noticeable across the Twin Cities Wednesday night into Thursday morning before shifting north again as winds change.

Air Quality Forecast Map as of Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday stays hot, with highs around 93 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. A stray afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most areas stay dry.

Highs remain in the 90s through at least Friday before easing slightly over the weekend, though still flirting with that 90-degree mark.

An isolated storm is possible Sunday night before temperatures return closer to seasonal averages early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: