Minnesota wildfires: Rescue underway for YMCA campers stranded in Canada

The Brief Efforts are underway to rescue two groups of YMCA campers stranded due to wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and southern Canada. The campers were north of the U.S.-Canada border in a remote area. Gov. Tim Walz said one group is currently being extracted, while the other group is safe but stuck on a sandbar in a more remote area.



Canadian officials are working to rescue two groups of YMCA campers from Minnesota who were stranded near the United States-Canadian border in a remote area where wildfires are heavily burning.

READ MORE: Live updates on the wildfires burning in northern Minnesota

YMCA campers rescued from wildfires

What we know:

At a briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz said there were two groups of YMCA cameras that were north of the U.S.-Canadian border in a remote area where wildfires are heavily burning.

One group had been located and was expected to be rescued within the hour with assistance from the Royal Canadian Air Force. A second group remained safe on a sandbar but was in a more remote location, making the rescue more challenging, according to Walz.

Walz thanked Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canadian emergency crews, saying they immediately mobilized after Minnesota requested assistance.

"We won't rest until they're back in Minnesota," Walz said. "Again, a deep debt of gratitude for the instant response from our Canadian friends and the amount of effort that they have put in making sure these folks are brought back home."

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner T. John Cunningham said the campers are from throughout Minnesota. At least one of the groups is teenagers with wilderness experience.

"We're very happy to get them back and reunite them with their families, and I'm sure that they will have some stories to tell," Cunningham said.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Director Patty Thielen said the fire in Ontario, where the campers were located, changed very quickly, making it more difficult for them to evacuate.

"I would just like to repeat the plea for folks to very carefully follow those local instructions around the ‘Ready, Set, Go’ warnings so that we can evacuate people orderly and safely, and avoid the need for rescue missions," she said.

Walz confirmed there are no injuries related to the wildfires at this time.

Wildfires grow to 55,000 acres across northeastern Minnesota

Big picture view:

Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said the 17 active wildfires burning in and around the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness have now scorched about 55,000 acres across northeastern Minnesota.

Strommen said the fires, collectively known as the July Lightning Event, are believed to have been sparked by a July 6 lightning storm and have grown rapidly under extreme heat, dry conditions and strong winds. Three fires are burning inside the Boundary Waters, while 14 are outside the wilderness, primarily in St. Louis and Lake counties.

More than 150 firefighters, 18 aircraft and four Minnesota National Guard helicopters are responding alongside federal, local and Canadian partners.

"It is extremely important to remember that we remain in a very active fire environment. It's likely we will be at this for quite some time," explained Strommen. "We're asking everyone in the affected areas to exercise caution and heed safety messages. If you see a wildfire, get to a safe location, call 911. Do not try to suppress any fires yourself. It's important to leave that work to the professionals."